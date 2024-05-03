Walk this Way to Scottish Water’s new Top-Up Tap in Ballater

Ballater Walking Festival committee, and Richard & Jo from Ballater & Crathie Community Council, with Scottish Water's Chief Operating Officer Peter Farrer and Cllr Sarah Brown. (Pic: Michael Traill)

The publicly-owned water company has a network of taps across the country offering free, world-class water for everyone when they are on-the-go.

The Ballater tap is the fourth tap to be installed along the iconic River Dee, joining others in Braemar, Aboyne and Banchory.

Ahead of the 2024 Ballater Walking Festival, which kicks off later this month, festival committee members joined Peter Farrer, Scottish Water’s Chief Operating Officer, to celebrate the tap’s installation and encourage its use.

The tap is located on Bridge Street, in front of Glenmuick Church, and is ideally located for those participating in the festival to top up from the tap for free as they embark on the 18 different walks across the week-long programme.

Peter Farrer, Scottish Water’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “I’ve no doubt the walkers taking part in the festival will enjoy the beautiful natural environment and warm welcome for which Deeside is renowned. By topping up from the tap before setting off, they can stay hydrated along the route with cool, fresh, clear Scottish water.

“The Ballater tap has already proved popular, helping to save the equivalent of 1,063 single-use plastic bottles in its first weeks, and its use will only grow as we move into the busy summer months. It completes a run of four Top up Taps along the Dee, from Braemar to Banchory - where the river has been a large-scale source of world-class drinking water for city and shire for well over 150 years.

“So regardless of whether you’re pulling on your walking boots, enjoying your local area with family and friends, or visiting Deeside from further afield, don’t forget to bring a refillable bottle and top up from the tap. It’s good for you, your pocket and the planet.”

Jean Peacock from the Ballater Walking Festival committee, said: “We’re delighted to team up with Scottish Water at the official launch of Ballater's newly installed Top-Up Tap. This is a great bonus to the village, being conveniently located in the centre of the village on the church green, and directly opposite the official meeting point for our BWF walks.

“As lovers and promoters of the outdoors, we are happy to endorse such a facility which will hopefully reduce the unnecessary use of single-use plastic bottles, all too often discarded in nature, and which can take up to 450 years to decompose.

“We would encourage all our walkers to bring a refillable bottle to top up at the water station and to stay rehydrated on their walks with this very refreshing Scottish water, available free and on tap.”

Cllr Sarah Brown has been a long-term supporter of Scottish Water’s Top-Up Taps and collaborated with the Community Council and Scottish Water to find an appropriate site. She said: “I am delighted to see the new Top up Tap in Ballater in addition to the taps in Braemar and Aboyne.

“In the busy summer months ahead, both residents and visitors to the Deeside area will now have improved access to fresh drinking water when they are out and about.”