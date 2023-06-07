All Sections
Volunteer work party at Finzean Water Mills

Birse Community Trust (BCT) and Davie Duncan are to welcome the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB) to Finzean from June 8-10.
By Dawn Renton
Published 7th Jun 2023, 05:59 BST
Volunteers will work on repairs to the historic water mills.Volunteers will work on repairs to the historic water mills.
A volunteer work party run by SPAB will work on repairs to the historic water mills in Finzean and the participants will learn valuable traditional carpentry skills in the process.

This is the second year that volunteers with the SPAB working party have come to help work on the A listed mill buildings along the River Feugh.

The Mills buildings are iconic local landmarks and BCT are working with the Miller and his family to try and find ways to look after this valuable part of the local heritage.

Having the SPAB working party volunteers to help for a few days really does make a big difference.

They are led by experienced tutors and carry out repairs using traditional carpentry skills and practices.

There is an open morning on Saturday, June 10, between 10.30am -12.30pm where visitors will be able to see the volunteers at work and talk to the tutors about the work taking place and have limited access to the outside of the buildings.

All welcome.

Also on Saturday, a family ceilidh will be held in Finzean Hall to celebrate the end of the workweek, with music from the Dark Island Ceilidh Band.

Saturday June 10; from 7pm - midnight.

Tickets: Adults £7; Children 12 + £3: Under 12’s free: Family ticket (2 adults, 2 children) £15.

Payable at the door. Bring your own food and drink.

