Visit paid to fishing and harbour businesses in Peterhead and Fraserburgh

Fishmongers' Company and Grimsby Seafood Cluster visited Peterhead Fish Market.

The Fishmongers' Company and Made Great In Grimsby Seafood Cluster recently embarked on a landmark visit to North East Scotland that included visits to the bustling Peterhead Fish Market and Fraserburgh Harbour plus engagement with key fishing businesses in the area.

This visit hosted by The Scottish Seafood Association and The Fishmongers’ Company marks a significant step in fostering stronger ties and collaborative opportunities between two of the UK’s leading seafood hubs.

The delegation, composed of prominent members of the Fishmongers' Company and Grimsby Seafood Cluster, was warmly welcomed by representatives from the North East fishing industry. The visit included a comprehensive tour of the Peterhead Fish Market, the largest whitefish market in Europe, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and sustainable fishing practices.

Andrew Wallace, Fisheries Director, The Fishmongers' Company, said: "We are delighted to have had the opportunity to visit Fraserburgh Harbour and Peterhead Fish Market and meet with the vibrant fishing community here. This visit not only strengthens our relationship with the area but also provides invaluable insights into best practices and innovations in the seafood supply chain."

During the visit, the Grimsby delegation engaged in productive discussions with local fishing and seafood processing businesses, sharing best practice of the successful Seafood Grimsby & Humber Alliance organisation, exploring areas for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and potential partnerships. The meetings focused potential closer working relationships between the UK's two major fisheries and seafood processing hubs.

"North East Scotland and Grimsby share a rich heritage in the seafood industry, and this visit underscores our mutual commitment to promoting great sustainable seafood and fish products along with health and consumption. " said Jimmy Buchan, CEO of The Scottish Seafood Association. "We look forward to continuing this dialogue and working together to ensure the future prosperity of our fishing communities."