Virtual reality sleigh experience comes to Mintlaw garden centre

Simpsons in Mintlaw is gearing up for a fun-filled festive season with the introduction of a new VR Sleigh Experience this Christmas.

The festive afternoon tea is available from Thursday December 1.

The garden centre is getting ready for a busy festive season, following celebrating the opening of their Christmas Shop earlier this month. Visitors can enjoy fantastic Christmas displays, singing animatronics, fantastic gift ideas as well as the new virtual reality sleigh experience.

The fully immersive sleigh experience with VR goggles and moving sleigh gives everyone a magical trip from the north pole to test Santa’s sleigh before it takes off on Christmas Eve. Everyone who visits the experience will also receive a group photo and commemorative certificate for young ones.

The restaurant within the garden centre will also be in on the festive action as well. Following the introduction of their new and very popular Afternoon Tea earlier this year, they’ll be introducing a festive Afternoon Tea from December 1, and spaces are already filling fast!

The sleigh experience is available from November 25 until December 24.

Marketing manager Siobhan MacBean said: “We all need something to look forward to this year, and the garden centre is the perfect place for locals and visitors from further afield to come to and enjoy everything we have to offer at this time of year.

“From our festive Christmas displays, singing animations, gifts ideas and much more. The new VR sleigh experience really is magical for young and old - and we hope everyone enjoys this amazing adventure”.