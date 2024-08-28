Views sought on management of Mearns forests

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) is inviting local residents and visitors to three of its main Aberdeenshire forests to take part in the consultation process for the Mearns Land Management Plan (LMP).

The LMP covers the much used working forests of Fetteresso, Glenfarquhar and Drumtochty – all West of Stonehaven – and will set out how FLS intends to manage them over the ten years from 2025 to 2035.

In addition to ongoing timber production, the initial proposals include, woodland creation, restructuring the forest to increase resilience to climate change, disease and windblow management and environment and peatland restoration.

FLS Planning Forester, Rob Cooper, said: “Although mostly busy, timber producing forests, there are extensive areas of open ground and riparian areas and an array of wildlife to be found throughout these woodlands.

“They are also really popular with a wide range of recreational users, from dog walkers to horse riders to mountain bikers and host a number of events every year, including formal Enduro events, the Midsummer Cycling Sportive and the annual Grampian Rally.

“On top of that there are scheduled monuments, a steady increase in utilities infrastructure that we need to accommodate and public and private water supplies.

“All in all it’s a hugely complex task to develop a management plan that takes all of these factors into account.

“It’s important that we get as many views as we can from members of the public on what is important to them, so we’re inviting anyone locally, or who is a regular visitor to the forests, to give us there views.

"You can either come along to a drop in event next month (September) or take part online.”

The drop-in session will be held at Auchenblae Village Hall on Thursday, September 12 from 12pm until 7pm, where FLS staff will be on hand to discuss proposals and hear feedback.