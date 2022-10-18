The calf is the sixth to be born at the park to mother Dot and father Graham, both now 22 years of age.

After a lengthy 16-month pregnancy, the adorable new arrival was born at 11.30am on October 17.

Dave Warren, operations manager, said: “The birth was very straightforward, from her waters breaking to delivering the calf took less than two hours, we were slightly anxious as she came back legs first but there were no complications.

The as yet unnamed baby rhino was born on October 17

"It was such a privilege to be on hand to witness the birth. All our keepers at Blair Drummond are fantastic, and the large mammal team should be unbelievably proud of their achievements.

"They provided everything for Dot, leaving me with the fortunate job of taking photographs of our lovable new calf.”

Southern whites are currently classed as Near Threatened on the IUCN red list of endangered species. A hundred years ago these gentle giants were already thought to be extinct but were successfully brought back from the brink after a century of dedicated conservation efforts. The species is now estimated to have a global population of over 20,000.

Large mammal keeper Shonagh Bell said: “We are delighted to welcome the latest addition to our family. As an experienced mother, Dot has quickly adapted to being a mum again, and the calf is already up and about.

"We are so proud of the work we do to safeguard the future of this iconic species and adding another little one to their number feels amazing. Here at the park, we are part of the EAZA Endangered Species Breeding Program, an initiative designed to expand and maintain healthy rhino populations.

"Through this program, Dot and Graham have previously produced five calves who are now playing their part to ensure the continuation of their species in safari parks and zoos across Europe.”

The park has yet to name its latest rhino calf and is asking the public for help with this.