Victorian Seance returns to Aberdeenshire

Is anybody there? Find out at Inverurie's Wyness Hall.

This October, Impossibilities is excited to be able to invite people once again to experience a genuine Victorian-style séance.

The idea of summoning spirits took the Victorian world by storm – and it’s every bit as thrilling today. Without any of the modern technology used in ghost hunting TV shows, these evenings strip it back to basics making it an intimate, hands-on experience.

Guests can expect to take part in psychic games and experiments, tarot card readings, past life regressions and more.

They can try their hand at various traditional methods of spirit communication before finally, we turn out the lights and ask the fateful question: “Is there anyone there?”. Who, or what, will answer?

Three evenings will be held at different venues throughout Aberdeenshire in the run up to Halloween including Wyness Hall, Inverurie on October 8.

Drew, from Impossibilities, said: “I’m so excited to be able to get back to hosting these events at these brand new venues. All beautiful buildings with plenty of history to explore. Nothing is guaranteed, but I have a feeling these nights will have plenty in store for us. Previous nights have. ”

Previous guests have said: “this was a fantastic experience, I enjoyed every part of it. I'm still amazed!” And: “Great night with a great host who had fabulous knowledge. The time flew by. Would certainly recommend it and would come again. Five stars.”

This October, Impossibilities are inviting people once again to experience a genuine Victorian-style séance

Interested parties can book their ticket at www.impossibilitiesuk.com/seance.

Each séance will be strictly limited to the traditional number of 13 (for the living guests).

Tickets cost £30 each, with discounts available for early purchasers, groups and people wishing to attend two or more nights.