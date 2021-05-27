The streets patrolled by the Leith Police in 1892

However, the ornate Victorian Leith Police truncheon outdid even its upper estimate when it sold for an impressive £850, a total of £1,105 when VAT and premiums were added, earlier this month.

One of 50 truncheons and tipstaves sold at auction on May 12, the carved oak item once carried by a member of the Leith Police force as he walked the streets of the Port was decorated with a crown above a VR cypher and inscribed​ with the words​, 'Leith Police'.

Ashley Matthews, a specialist valuer at Dreweatts Auctioneers​, Donnington, where the sale took place, says, "The Leith truncheon performed very well selling for a hammer price of £850 against the pre-auction estimate of £250-300. There was strong bidding on the lot including interest from all over the UK.​ ​Interestingly​,​ the Leith truncheon out-performed the other Scottish example, a very similarly decorated truncheon from Dundee."

The ornate Victorian Leith Police truncheon that sold for £850

S​peaking, on condition of anonymity, the delighted seller adds, "I think the reason the Leith one did rather well is because of the Evening News article. I've seen one other Leith ​truncheon ​before and it was in the low hundreds​, £250-£330-ish. So ​when ​it fetched ​£850​ I thought, 'This is extraordinary’. I would guess it might have been two Leith fanatics who saw the article​ and bid against each other for it."​

The VR cypher on the Leith Police truncheon was used between 1837 and 1901​ said the seller prior to the sale, ​reflecting, "We have called the Leith truncheon Victorian, but you could narrow this down a bit as I think the Leith Police were established in 1859 and disbanded in 1920 when they amalgamated with Edinburgh. The truncheon clearly has a VR cypher so it won't be after 1901."

​Th​e​ item will prove a coveted addition to any collection. The seller observes, "I would imagine there must be a few ​out there ​but they are certainly very scarce otherwise the two people bidding ​here ​would have already had one.

​"​I have a few Scottish truncheons, a few Irish and a few Welsh and I​ always liked ​the ​Scottish ones​. I sold that Leith one because I had two. I was looking at​ them​ and looking at them, trying to decide which one... eventually I decided ​which one ​I would ​put into D​r​ew​eatt​s​ but I still have the other that is similar​, but slightly different.

A police officer and his truncheon in action

The seller is also sure the famous 'Leith Police Dismisseth Us' tongue-twister played a part in the assuring the collectability of the truncheon and explains that much of the attraction of collecting such items is about connecting with history.

"When I held the truncheon, which had what is called a ribbed handle, I would find myself, first, because it's to do with the police, thinking of DNA and wondering if there were any DNA on the handle; I'm holding the handle. I could be the first person after the police officer, and maybe the auctioneer, to hold it. I'm holding the very same thing that he held and thinking, 'Am I holding it the same way as he did?' and 'Who did he hit with it?' It's a very tactile object."

