Vandalism at Inverurie charity shop

The new Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) store in Inverurie has been vandalised less than two weeks after opening.

The damage was discovered by staff on Monday morning.

The shop window of the town’s new charity boutique, on 1 North Street, was broken over the weekend.

The manager of the store discovered the act of vandalism on Monday morning, when they arrived to open up, and immediately reported it to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity said it is very disappointed the freshly renovated store, which only opened on 22 Feb, has been the target of a destructive act.

Billy Farrell, CHSS assistant director of retail, said: “Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland staff have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Inverurie in the run up to our new store opening on North Street.

“People have gifted their high-quality items and we were able to open with a store full of great stock and supported by a team of fantastic local volunteers.

“This act of vandalism is disappointing, and we’ve reported it to the local police.

"However, we are still open and are committed to providing a great retail experience for people in Inverurie.”

The store opened on Wednesday, February 22 and already recruited almost 30 local volunteers.

Donations can be dropped off at the store Monday – Friday between 10am and 5pm at 1 North Street, Inverurie, AB15 5RJ.