Users see benefit of Formartine and Buchan Way improvements

Progress continues to be made on the programme of improvements to the Formartine and Buchan Way announced last year, with users now starting to see the benefits.

Phase 1 has seen 740m of new bound surface footpaths created at Newmachar and the Linkshill Road crossing along with new drainage and access upgrades, while phase 2 has seen drainage upgrades and 1.45km of new unbound path surfacing at Mosstown.

Meanwhile, a range of improvements works have been completed to the iconic Ythan Viaduct, Ellon. This included the refurbishment to one of the arches and removal and reinstatement of unstable sections of arch brickwork. The opportunity was also undertaken during the work to install new bat-friendly boxes to encourage the species to the area.

As part of a rolling programme, five old, corroded steel bridges were replaced with new bespoke hardwood kits, along with the refurbishment of four masonry and brick arch bridges on the route.

A further five bespoke hardwood kits and bollards for access control improvement work have also been purchased for future installation on the route in conjunction with survey work being undertaken.

The first phases of the Formartine and Buchan Way improvements were made possible by funding from Nestrans and the Scottish Government and developed and delivered through a partnership between Aberdeenshire Council and Sustrans.

Once fully completed, the works – part of which form a major realignment of the existing National Cycle Network (NCN) – will enable even more people to walk, wheel and cycle, along with equestrian use, from Newmachar to Auchnagatt and beyond. The completion of these initial phases improve the experience for users already and facilitates more people to gain from the benefits the route can provide.

£600,000 funding from the Scottish Government and £560,000 from Nestrans has been secured again this financial year to deliver the next phases of improvements.

The improvements - which are aimed for completion in the spring of 2025 will include:

• Widening, and installing new drainage and a new unbound surface to over 700m of the route north of Newmachar • Widening, and installing new drainage and a new unbound surface to over 1.5km of the route south of Ellon between Esslemont station and Riverside Road • Upgrading access control points south of Fraserburgh • Purchase and replacement of further active travel bridges as part of the ongoing rolling programme of improvements

As works progress, disruption to route users will be kept to a minimum. Although it will result in the temporary closure of sections of the route at times. These will be signposted locally along with diversions where possible and publicised on the council’s website.

Cllr Alan Turner, chair of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee (ISC) and the Nestrans board, said: “I am delighted to see such good progress being made on the improvements to the Formartine and Buchan Way and it’s great to see our communities using the updated sections already. Thanks to the generous funding, the inclusion of new path surfacing, drainage and access upgrades are key to ensuring the line becomes an even greater attraction for both local residents and visitors to the area.”

Cllr Isobel Davidson, ISC vice-chair and Nestrans board member, added: “Whether you are walking or cycling, use a wheelchair or mobility scooter, or are an equestrian user, the Formartine and Buchan Way is a great asset to enjoy the great outdoors and take in our wonderful scenery. As a council we continue to make tremendous inroads into improving health and wellbeing in our communities and a key focus of those efforts is to make walking, wheeling and cycling easier for everyday shorter journeys.”