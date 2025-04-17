Urgent work to stop unstable cliffs collapsing at historic Scottish harbour that featured in Outlander

The 19th century port is a hugely popular draw for tourists and locals, and also featured in the out series Outlander with a number of scenes filmed there.

Urgent work is needed to stop unstable cliffs collapsing at a harbour in Fife – but the work needs an injection of £200,000 from councillors.

The 19th-century Dysart Harbour is a hugely popular draw for tourists and locals. The location also featured in the hit series Outlander with a number of scenes filmed at the site.

The tunnel linking the harbour to the path leading to Ravenscraig Park was originally built as a rail tunnel for moving ballast stones to ships. Today it is part of the Fife coastal path and used on a daily basis by large numbers of people, but the sandstone cliff face is in danger of collapse. There are already barriers at the side of it keeping people away from its eroding shoreline.

The view through the tunnel leading to Dysart Harbour (Pic: Fife Free Press archives)

A report to be put before the Kirkcaldy area committee next week outlines the extent of the problem.

Paul Vaughan, head of communities and neighbourhoods, said: “The cliff face in Dysart is in danger of totally destroying the tunnel at Dysart Harbour and is currently a risk to the public.”

Repairs will cost £450,000, with some £250,000 already committed by the local authority. Now Kirkcaldy councillors are being asked to cover the £200,000 shortfall, taking £50,000 each from four pots – the Community Recovery Fund, area capital budget, Kirkcaldy Area Common Good and Kirkcaldy Settlement Trust.

Mr Vaughan said: “Due to health and safety, the cliff face requires significant repair. Securing the additional money would allow the site to be secured. The work would include the stabilisation of rock slopes using rockfall netting.”