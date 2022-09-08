LiveUpdates as Buckingham Palace announces death of Queen Elizabeth II | New King - Charles – expected to address nation
The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years.
The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.
The new King – Charles – is expected to speak to the nation and lead the tributes to his beloved mother.
The Duchess of Cornwall is now Queen, and as a Queen Consort, will be crowned at Charles’s side at his eventual coronation.
In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Queen Elizabeth: Updates as Buckingham Palace announces the death of the Queen
Last updated: Thursday, 08 September, 2022, 19:09
Hundreds of people are clamouring to catch a glimpse of the plaque announcing the Queen’s death which officials have displayed on the gates outside Buckingham Palace.
It reads: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
“The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Police officers are attempting to move the crowd back, but a huge scrum has formed at the front of the royal residence.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted: “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“On behalf of the people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”
A notice on the gates of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
European Council President Charles Michel tweeted: “Our thoughts are with the royal family and all those who mourn Queen Elizabeth II in the UK and worldwide.
“Once called Elizabeth the Steadfast, she never failed to show us the importance of lasting values in a modern world with her service and commitment.”
Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.
“Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family.”
The Duchess of Cornwall is now Queen, and as a Queen Consort, will be crowned at Charles's side at his eventual coronation.
The Duchess of Cornwall is now Queen, and as a Queen Consort, will be crowned at Charles’s side at his eventual coronation.
The crowd outside Buckingham Palace has grown to about 1,000 people.
