as a nation mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II | New King - Charles III– expected to address nation
The Queen has died and King Charles III is the new monarch.
Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years.
King Charles III acceded to the throne immediately on the death of Elizabeth II, at the age of 96 in the sanctuary of Balmoral Castle.
The Queen’s son and successor King Charles III spoke of his grief soon after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch, who died “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.
The Queen will be commemorated by pomp and ceremony as the nation begins a period of mourning to mark the death of its former monarch.
Gun salutes will ring out in the capital and bells will toll across the country, with churches, chapels and cathedrals encouraged by the Church of England to open for prayers or a special service for mourners.
Queen Elizabeth: Updates as Buckingham Palace announces the death of the Queen
Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 07:37
Lights are set to be dimmed across the country and abroad following the death of the Queen.
Theatres across the UK and landmarks including the Eiffel Tower are set to switch off their lights as a mark of respect.
The London Eye said it would be dimming its lights from sunset on Thursday in honour of the Queen.
In a statement, the landmark’s Twitter account said: “The London Eye will join with mourners around the world during this period of national remembrance.
“In honour of Her Majesty, we will switch off our lights from sunset this evening.
“We give thanks for the extraordinary life and work of Her Majesty the Queen – her decades of devoted service to her country will remain an inspiration to us all.”
UK theatres will also be dimming their lights and observing a minute’s silence, playing the national anthem and opening books of condolence prior to performances as a mark of respect.
A statement from the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre said they were “deeply saddened” by news of the Queen’s death.
The message, from Stephanie Sirr and Jon Gilchrist, joint presidents of UK Theatre, and Eleanor Lloyd, president of SOLT, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Police have removed barriers blocking the gates to Balmoral Castle to allow the public to lay flowers for the Queen.
The area had been blocked off as members of the royal family arrived earlier, including the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.
Current bank notes featuring a portrait of the Queen will continue to be legal tender, the Bank of England has reassured consumers.
A further announcement regarding notes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed following the Queen’s death.
The Queen was the first monarch to feature on Bank of England banknotes, Threadneedle Street said.
Bank governor Andrew Bailey said: “It was with profound sadness that I learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
“On behalf of everyone at the Bank I would like to pass on my deepest condolences to the Royal Family.
“For most of us, she is the only head of state we have ever known, and will be remembered as an inspirational figure for our country and the Commonwealth.”
The head of the NHS in England has led tributes to the Queen from across the health sector.
Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of the health service in England, praised the Queen’s “decades of dedication and service, and unwavering support of the NHS”.
The Queen awarded the NHS the George Cross at a ceremony in Windsor Castle in July.
“I know I speak on behalf of the whole NHS when I say how incredibly saddened we are by the news Her Majesty The Queen has passed away,” she said.
“The Queen dedicated her life to public service and it was our proudest moment when she awarded NHS staff the George Cross earlier this year, for their compassion and courage over the last 74 years but particularly during the pandemic.”