Lights are set to be dimmed across the country and abroad following the death of the Queen.

Theatres across the UK and landmarks including the Eiffel Tower are set to switch off their lights as a mark of respect.

The London Eye said it would be dimming its lights from sunset on Thursday in honour of the Queen.

In a statement, the landmark’s Twitter account said: “The London Eye will join with mourners around the world during this period of national remembrance.

“In honour of Her Majesty, we will switch off our lights from sunset this evening.

“We give thanks for the extraordinary life and work of Her Majesty the Queen – her decades of devoted service to her country will remain an inspiration to us all.”

UK theatres will also be dimming their lights and observing a minute’s silence, playing the national anthem and opening books of condolence prior to performances as a mark of respect.

A statement from the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre said they were “deeply saddened” by news of the Queen’s death.