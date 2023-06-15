Unique 24-hour fishing event on River Dee cancelled

In the best interest of nature and our struggling Atlantic salmon population, but with heavy hearts, the River Dee Trust and Dee District Salmon Fishery Board have cancelled the unique 24-hour fly-fishing marathon on the River Dee, due to take place on Royal Deeside on June 23 and 24 this year.

Hot weather and low river flows are behind the cancellation.

The unprecedented hot weather and low river flows have been the reason for the cancellation as the water temperatures rose this past week to exceed 18C, which can be harmful to wild Atlantic salmon.

This coupled with the lack of rain has resulted in low water levels right along the river, providing stressful, low-oxygen water conditions for fish.

The event brings keen anglers to the river from all parts of the UK to fish for 24 hours on 7 different fishing beats, taking advantage of the prolonged daylight that we get in the northeast of Scotland in mid-summer. Celebrity anglers Robson Green and Jim Murray took part in the event last year and it was shown on ITV at the end of April, generating interest in the competition from all over the world for the event in 2024.

Debbie Cooper, Development and Promotions officer said: “It is such a shame to have to cancel this event at short notice as the competitors are important to the local economy here on Deeside and they were all looking forward to enjoying some fishing and getting together for this challenge.”

Competitors are sponsored to take part in the event, raising vital funds for the work of the River Dee Trust and in particular their One Million Trees campaign. With the effects of climate change becoming clearer by the day it seems that the important function that trees provide to shade the river for fish and all wildlife has never been more urgent than now.