Union Street: Central Glasgow street reopened after police incident

Those who would usually use this route were advised to avoid the area.

Union street is was closed between Gordon Street and Argyle Street.

Union Street: Central Glasgow street closed by police during ongoing incident

Police were called for a concern for person. A spokesperson added: “he has been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary as a precaution. Enquiries are continuing.

"Union Street has re-opened."

For those affected by this story, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123.

