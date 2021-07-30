Union Street: Central Glasgow street reopened after police incident

A city centre street has been reopened off after being closed overnight due to a police incident.

Those who would usually use this route were advised to avoid the area.

Union street is was closed between Gordon Street and Argyle Street.

Union Street: Central Glasgow street closed by police during ongoing incident

Police were called for a concern for person. A spokesperson added: “he has been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary as a precaution. Enquiries are continuing.

"Union Street has re-opened."

For those affected by this story, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123.

