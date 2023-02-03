A unique crossbreed who’s known as the UK’s ugliest dog enjoyed a prize pamper session at a luxury doggie spa.

Peggy, who won that title as the ugliest dog in the nation spent the day at a luxury doggie spa courtesy of competition organisers.

The four-year-old enjoyed a prize pamper courtesy of competition organisers ParrotPrint.com where she recieved several treatments including a hydrobath followed and a blueberry facial.

She also had a hand dry and trim and a paw and nose balm treatment.

The winner of the UK's ugliest dog competition claimed her prize pamper session at a luxury doggie spa yesterday accompanied by her mum Holly.

Holly Middleton Peggy’s owner said: “Being part of the ugliest dog competition has been brilliant from start to finish. Peggy has loved every second and has been absolutely lapping up all of the fuss and attention.

“The makeover was fabulous and Peggy was treated like an absolute queen. What little hair she has is extremely soft and fluffy and she smells divine, which is rare. She’s been absolutely spoiled rotten but she 100 per cent deserves it.”

The luxury spa was the first part of Peggy’s prize who will now go on to receive a canvas print portrait from competition organisers ParrotPrint.com.

Peggy was found online by Holly at the end of 2018, who fell in love with the dog who was six months old and the last remaining pup of an accidental litter.

Ugly dog Peggy enjoyed a range of beauty treatments

Chief judge and ParrotPrint.com founder Matt Dahan said: “Peggy is a little star and she is a worthy winner of our fun competition to find the UK’s ugliest dog.

“It was fantastic to see her enjoy her prize at the spa and she looked amazing after all her treatments.