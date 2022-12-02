UK reaches deal with Norway to secure opportunities for UK fishing industry

The UK fishing industry will benefit from increased fishing opportunities worth nearly £5 million in 2023 after reaching an agreement with Norway to secure access to key fishing stocks for UK vessels.

The deal secures quota of valuable North Sea whitefish stocks worth nearly £3 million and in arctic stocks worth nearly £2 million for 2023, and also ensures UK vessels have access to Norwegian waters to fish their own demersal and pelagic quota.

The UK and Norway negotiate annually on access to each other’s waters, quota exchanges and control and enforcement measures.

This deal builds on the close relationship and cooperation between the UK and Norway and will continue to support a sustainable and economically viable fishing industry by:

extending arrangements agreed last year on mutual access, with the UK fishing industry having access to 30,000 tonnes of whitefish stocks, such as cod, haddock and hake, in the North Sea. granting access to fish up to 20,000 tonnes each of herring in our respective waters. securing over 1,100 tonnes of quota transfers from Norway of key UK stocks. providing 750 tonnes of cod quota for the UK to fish in Norway’s arctic waters .

Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer said: “I’m delighted to reach a deal with Norway for 2023 which gives UK fishing vessels access to key fish stocks and quota in the North Sea and Arctic, and look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with Norway and other coastal States to manage fishing sustainably.”

