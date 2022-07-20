Tyre Extinguishers target SUVs in Dundee ‘disarming’ ten vehicles overnight

The group stuck as the UK had the hottest day of the year, with the campaigners hitting out at SUV owners that is contributing to this climate crisis.They claimed the action taken was necessary saying: “We must end the pollution ourselves.”
10 SUVs were deflated in the Broughty Ferry area in Dundee, an area that Tyre Extinguishers have already targeted this year.
55 SUVs were targeted in Bristol on the same night.
One of the members of the self-organised group from Bristol, Nat said: “Anti-theft dust caps won’t protect you, sell your SUV instead and act like this is the emergency it is. It won’t be long until the heatwave fires destroy it anyway.”
In Edinburgh, many SUV tyres have been deflated.
Leaflets are being left on their windscreens with the message: “It’s not you, it’s your car”.