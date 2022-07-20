Tyre Extinguishers target SUVs in Dundee ‘disarming’ ten vehicles overnight

The group stuck as the UK had the hottest day of the year, with the campaigners hitting out at SUV owners that is contributing to this climate crisis.They claimed the action taken was necessary saying: “We must end the pollution ourselves.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

10 SUVs were deflated in the Broughty Ferry area in Dundee, an area that Tyre Extinguishers have already targeted this year.

Cars have been targeted across Scotland

55 SUVs were targeted in Bristol on the same night.

One of the members of the self-organised group from Bristol, Nat said: “Anti-theft dust caps won’t protect you, sell your SUV instead and act like this is the emergency it is. It won’t be long until the heatwave fires destroy it anyway.”

In Edinburgh, many SUV tyres have been deflated.