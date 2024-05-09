Two-year-old honoured for quick-thinking after neighbours saved from fire

Firefighters found two people in the building and escorted them to safety unharmed

A two-year-old girl has been honoured for her quick-thinking which saved two neighbours from a fire.

Alloweigh Frame rushed to alert her mother after she spotted smoke billowing from a block of flats near her home in The Glebe, Lanark, South Lanarkshire.

She insisted her mother Isla, who was in the kitchen making dinner at the time, call firefighters and urged her to take notice.

Alloweigh Frame with her award

The 38-year-old initially thought her daughter, who is neurodivergent, had only seen a fire on the television but she soon realised the danger was real.

She said: “I was making dinner and she started screaming at me, ‘Mummy, mummy, fire, hot, fire, burny’.

“She grabbed my jeans pocket and dragged me through the house and I looked out the window and there was smoke billowing out the windows.”

Mrs Frame said she feared people could be inside the ground-floor flat that was on fire and immediately dialled 999.

Two-year-old Alloweigh Frame. Photo: Kath McCabe/PA Wire

“The fire brigade came and it took them two hours to put out whatever it was,” she continued.

“There was a gas supply as well so it could have been a lot worse.”

Firefighters found two people in the building and escorted them to safety unharmed.

Mrs Frame believes if not for Alloweigh, the pair could have been injured.

Alloweigh has since been recognised for her response with a special award at Lanark Community Fire Station.

Station commander Paul Mathieson presented her with a certificate of appreciation signed by area commander Jim Quinn.

Alloweigh was also treated to a tour of the fire station, a seat in a fire engine and a turn to use one of the fire hoses.

Mr Mathieson said: “Alloweigh’s quick-thinking alerted our crews to an emergency incident and, thanks to this, we were able to act swiftly and extinguish the fire without it spreading or causing any casualties.

“For a two-year-old to have the confidence and awareness to identify that something was wrong and then alert their parents is very impressive.

“We were delighted to recently welcome Alloweigh and her family into Lanark Community Fire Station to present them with a certificate of our appreciation.

“We hope that everyone who came along had a memorable day and that it’s provided Alloweigh with something to look back upon fondly as she grows up.”

Mrs Frame said a representative of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Family Support Trust was nearly in tears as they talked about Alloweigh’s response to the incident.

“He said never in his 41-year career had he known someone so young alert them to a fire,” she said.

“He said thanks to your little girl there are two people walking the streets today that might not have been.

“It’s crazy. I’m super proud of her.”

The team at Lanark Community Fire Station have also invited Alloweigh to take part in a charity car wash to raise funds for the trust.