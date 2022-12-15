Two Peterhead bakers on Scotch Pie Championship shortlist

Murdoch Allan and the Hame Bakery have made the shortlist for the 2023 World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

The finalists were announced following the annual judging day held earlier this month when nearly 500 of the bet pies on the market were delivered to Dunfermline by 78 of the best butchers, bakers and other pie makers where they were put to the test by 60 pie professionals who have now selected the ‘best of the best’.

Judges were worked hard once again as they put each and every entry to the taste, touch, appearance and smell test across all the categories from the iconic Scotch Pie to Football Pies & Savouries, Macaroni Pies, Steak Pies, Sausage Rolls, Cold Savouries, Hot Savouries, Vegetarian Savouries, Haggis Savouries, Bridies and Apple Pies.

The winner of the Scotch Pie category will be declared World Champion along with all Best in Category winners at a prestigious awards lunch on January 24, 2023 at the Westerwood Hotel, Cumbernauld by TV personality and long-term pie award presenter Carol Smillie.

Who will be crowned Scotch Pie World Champion 2023?

Scottish Bakers, the association which supports the interests of Scotland's bakery trade, organises the annual competition to shine a light on the craft skills pie makers demonstrate day in and day out in producing Scotland’s iconic Scotch Pies, football pies, macaroni pies and many many more.

Commenting on this year’s finalists, Chief Executive of Scottish Bakers Alasdair Smith said, “Announcing the shortlist is always a great moment as it’s the first time our entrants get an inkling that their pies have been judged as amongst the best in the land.

“But it’s always great to be recognising products which have been lovingly made from scratch from locally sourced ingredients, freshly made daily by skilled craftspeople.”