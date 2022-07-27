Two parks in Aberdeenshire scoop a Green Flag Award

The accolade acknowledges quality green open spaces that help to boost our nation's health and wellbeing.

The international Green Flag Award is administered in Scotland by Keep Scotland Beautiful and acts as a benchmark for recreational outdoor space.

The award celebrates well maintained parks and greenspaces and supports the opportunities that they provide to enable exercise, improve mental wellbeing and provide safe areas for play – something that has been particularly important to everyone over the last couple of years.

Across the UK 2,208 parks have achieved the award this year - with a growing number of them in Scotland. Amongst the 2022 award winners are spaces managed by local authorities, community groups and various other organisations.

Parks in Aberdeenshire achieving the Green Flag Award this year are Haddo Country Park and Aden Country Park.

Jamie Ormiston, Beaches and Parks Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I would like to congratulate all of Scotland’s award-winning parks.

"Receiving this prestigious international benchmark recognises all the hard work that has gone into maintaining and managing these precious green open spaces.

“As the only accreditation for park management of its kind in Scotland, we have supported local authority teams, land managers and communities across Scotland to drive up environmental standards at many of our parks and open spaces for residents and visitors alike.

“Parks attract a diverse range of visitors, all of whom look for different facilities and have different expectations.

"The Green Flag Award, and the collective expertise of managers and communities across Scotland, drives improvements through a framework which supports the management of our environment, our wildlife and the people who visit.

“Scotland’s parks and open spaces attract thousands of visitors every year and I’d encourage everyone to #RespectProtectEnjoy them this summer.”

Cllr John Crawley, Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “This is a tremendous achievement for both Aden and Haddo country parks and we are absolutely delighted that these jewels in the north-east crown have received this coveted recognition from Keep Scotland Beautiful.

“Both these attractions are maintained to an incredibly high standard by both council services and an array of community volunteers to ensure they are welcoming and in tip-top condition for everyone to enjoy all-year round.

“Aden and Haddo have enjoyed a very busy start to the season and I know our communities and visitors alike will be eager to visit them and enjoy the great outdoors, facilities and attractions they continue to offer.”