Neither lucky Lanarkshire winner, golf enthusiast Malcolm Garden, (54) from Lanark nor family man Robert Brownlie (43) from North Lanarkshire, could believe their luck when they discovered they had won, both having bought Set For Life Lucky Dip tickets - Malcolm online and Robert having bought his ticket in retail.

Malcolm, a senior manager in clinical data management, was shocked when he woke up to an email notifying him of not one, not two but three wins – with the third meaning he would receive £10,000 into his bank account every month for the next year.

Malcolm said: “When I opened the National Lottery app I saw three messages, one with a £20 win, another was £25, which was good news, but I couldn’t find the third one. It was then that I realised I had won the £10,000 a month for a year prize with my Lucky Dip.”

Robert & Kelly Brownlie celebrate.

Malcolm previously lived in California where he worked for 25 years before returning to Lanark in March 2020.

Malcolm said: “I bought a new house a few weeks before the win so the money will go towards some practical things like new windows and plumbing costs.

“However, I’m also looking to arrange a trip to Portugal with some friends and turn it into a golfing holiday. Only thing is I need my golf clubs from America first – they didn’t make it back with me when I moved back to Scotland!”

Husband and father to four boys, Robert Brownlie, who works as a storeman, decided to buy his Set For Life Lucky Dip ticket while he was at a wedding in England. It wasn’t until he returned to Scotland that he checked his National Lottery ticket at the local shop.

Malcolm Garden with his winnings.

He said: “While I was at the shop buying a bottle of wine for my wife, I decided to get some of my tickets checked and one said I needed to call up to check the prize. After I found out I had won and, importantly, what I’d won, I rushed home to tell my wife and kids.

“From this point my winning ticket didn’t leave my side. It was always in my wallet and even came on a trip to Tenerife and back until it was officially validated.”

Robert said his family have already planned how his winnings will be spent, with his sons hoping for financial help towards cars. The family are also planning a holiday to Mexico.

Malcolm’s winning ‘Match 5’ numbers for the Set for Life draw on Monday 26 September were 11, 21, 25, 28 and 39. The Life Ball was 06.

Robert’s winning ‘Match 5’ numbers for the Set For Life draw on Thursday 21 July were 08, 24, 26, 37 and 43. The Life Ball was 10.