Two childhood friends who fancied each other at school reunite and marry after 45 years apart

Two childhood friends who "fancied each other" at school but never dated have finally married after spending 45 years apart.

Andrew and Karen Wilson, both now 59, were first introduced when they were "practically forced" together in first year at secondary school in 1971.

The pair have now been reunited. Picture: SWNS

The couple were originally "disappointed" when they were told to sit next to each other in their registration class because they "were the two stragglers" at Riversmead School, in

Cheshunt, Herts., After a year of the pair grew close becoming friends, but "nothing happened" and they went their separate ways after finishing school in 1976.

But now, over four decades later Karen and Andrew have tied the knot after they reconnected with each other over Facebook.

Andrew, who is a chemist, said: "So it took a while, 45 years, before I finally got the courage to ask Karen out on a date, but I finally got my girl.

The happy couple on their wedding day. Picture: SWNS

"I quite fancied Karen at school but was way to shy to say anything."

Karen added: "I always thought he was so well put together but little did I know he actually liked me and was making an effort with me.

"In second term, Andrew decided he liked me and I didn't mind spending another term with him.

"But because we were so young, you don't think about love at that age, you just want to be with your friends.

"And now I am so happy. It's just a dream come true. I can't believe something like this has happened to me."

Karen and Andrew got hitched on Saturday (22/6) after thinking they "were never going to see each other".

Andrew had moved to Tennessee, Texas, where he married and had two children, and Karen continued to live in Cheshunt, Herts., where she also was married and had two children.

However, they both divorced and were living their single lives until they reconnected on Facebook in January 2017.

The pair said they would often chat "for hours" until Andrew "picked up the courage" and asked Karen on a date on February 28.

However, to Karen's surprise Andrew arrived a day before to meet his soon-to-be wife.

Karen said: "We hadn't met each other for 41 years and we just fell into each other's arms.

I moved him in my house the first day he arrived here because we had already made a relationship over video call. We had so much chemistry."

She added: "We had arranged to meet for dinner on the 28. But Andrew in the meantime was in contact with a friend of mine in California and she conspired for him to turn up a day early to surprise me.

"He got his sister to join the conspiracy and he said 'would you meet my sister on the Monday lunchtime, the day before we meet because she's not in town when i'm in town and she like to meet you?' "So I turned at up at Marriott thinking I'm meeting his sister and this bouquet of lilies came towards me. It was Andrew.

"It couldn't have gone any better. I think if I had actually met him the day we were supposed to meet, I would have been a nervous wreck. But because it was the day before, I got surprised."

Andrew proposed to Karen in June 2018 in Paris and are now on their honeymoon in Italy.

Karen added: "I just want to say to all the women out there because careful what you wish for, because wishes do come true.

"If you are 30, 40 or 50 and haven't found the right man yet don't worry you have to give it time."