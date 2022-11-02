Twitter verification: Elon Musk tells users Twitter will have $8 monthly fee blue tick

The tech billionaire, who completed his acquisition of the platform last week, reportedly plans to charge verified users to retain their blue tick – which sparked outcry from users and organisations.

Following outrage stemming from the reported proposal, including from US horror writer Stephen King, Musk has announced the charge will be eight dollars (£4.30), rather than the originally suggested 20 dollars (£17).

Twitter's former method of verifying users for a blue tick included a short online application form, and was reserved for those whose identities were targets for impersonation, such as celebrities, politicians and journalists.

In a recent update on the row, Mr Musk, the world's richest person, tweeted "Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," criticising the old method of blue tick verification as a "lords and peasants system" adding that paid users would have priority in replies and searches, and half as many advertisements.

The verification system is currently designed to help users identify authentic and influential users on the platform, including government figures, sports stars, entertainment figures, journalists as well as major brands and organisations.

Following outrage stemming from the reported proposal, including from US horror writer Stephen King, Musk shared a link to a skit by the British sketch group, titled Argument.

The well known sketch sees a character, played by Michael Palin become enraged after paying for a five-minute argument with John Cleese.

Musk is now in charge of Twitter and has outline plans to change the verification system

“Totally stole the idea of charging for insults and arguments from Monty Python tbh,” Musk wrote.

Responding to the initial news that users would be charged for their verified status, King wrote “$20 a month to keep my blue check?

“F*** that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.”

Responding to the author’s response directly, Musk said: “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot entirely rely on advertisers. How about $8?”.