Piers Morgan is not the first celebrity to have his social media hacked, and he will not be the last, with many falling victim to hackers taking over and accessing accounts across Twitter and other platforms.

Twitter recommends that if users think an account has been hacked that they should report the account or request a password reset, and that users can also contact the Twitter support team for more direct assistance if needed.

While many believe that hackers will be relentless and able to hack social accounts regardless of steps, experts have also revealed some steps that can be taken to try and keep your account safe.

Unique and strong passwords: Hints and tips

Here are some steps that can keep you safe online

It is always tempting to have one password for many accounts. Setting a strong, memorable password can be difficult, and the temptation of setting one strong password across social platforms is always tempting to prevent the juggling of dozens of strong and unique passwords. One password can be the key to several accounts – and experts state that having strong unique passwords across platforms can be beneficial. Rather than one memorable password, try a password generator or a strong password and maintain it through a password manager.

Caution with third party apps

When you use a third-party application, such as a social media post scheduler, they will require access to your account. Many third party apps exist though, so it is vital that you only grant permission to legitimate applications. When granting permissions be sure to read the details of what exactly you are authorizing the particular application to gain access to. Some third party apps will only require the ability to read and post content. Social media users are advised to login to all of your social media accounts and see what applications you are currently allowing to access your profile.

Embrace two factor authentication

Two-factor authentication confirms a user's identity by checking and validating access through two different components, typically the account password and a confirmation code, sent either via text message or email.

Here are some guides that show you how to enable it on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Limit your post reach

While social media can allow people to express their views, it can also make people a target. Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and others give you the option of making your profile and posts visible to friends only. By using this setting, it prevents the broader internet from seeing what you’re doing, saying, and posting, which in turn can protect your privacy.

Watch out for phishing scams

While you may have heard of phishing emails, the same scams exist on social media. To protect yourself on social media, don’t follow any links you get from strangers by way of instant or direct messengers. Keep your email address and other information private and be wary of what you click. Certain types of posts such as quizzes and websites can be designed to steal bits and pieces of personal info that can be used as the basis of an attack.

Use antivirus