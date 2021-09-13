Dylan John Thomas and Twin Atlantic's Sam McTrusty 'buzzing' for TRNSMT in Glasgow.

The return of TRNSMT was a long time coming for many bands and artists across the world after covid restrictions put a stop to large gatherings taking place.

However, two Glaswegians in particular were ecstatic to be playing on the stage of their home festival once more.

"It’s almost surreal to be at a festival again doing interviews,” Sam McTrusty, lead singer of the band Twin Atlantic said ahead of the band’s set.

"We’ve been doing some headline shows at smaller venues but not a big massive festival so we cannot wait.”

"Sometimes doing a festival is like a big exam or a big wedding day or something you’ve got nerves about because it’s such a long lead in.”

TRNSMT took place in Glasgow this weekend after a long wait for the popular Scottish music festival and many festival goers and acts shared the excitement of being back in the much-anticipated festival vibe.

“I’m buzzing; it’s been two years of playing FIFA,” said up and coming artist Dylan John Thomas ahead of his set on Saturday.

Dylan has supported Gerry Cinnamon and TRNSMT headliner Liam Gallagher.

Both Dylan and Sam were particularly excited to be back in their home ground and to be part of a home grown festival means a lot to them.

"We’re from Glasgow, we live in Glasgow, I was brought up two miles away from Glasgow Green,” said Sam. "Over lockdown, we had a studio which overlooked West Brewery so this is literally like our back garden which makes it all the more surreal to be playing here.”

From the east end of Glasgow, Dylan said growing up in the area makes TRNSMT festival more special to him than any other festival.

"We all used to play football down here and go in the swing park and I think it’s just mental to think that all these years later I’m playing here now.

"It’s just nuts man to be here.”

Although relatively new to the festival stages, Dylan has been busking on the streets of Glasgow for over five years.

He played a few tunes at TRNSMT from his new EP which is being released at the end of October.

Despite being a veteran behind a stage mic, Twin Atlantic’s Sam said he still has nerves.

“I’ve been slightly sheltered since I’ve been here as I was snuck in the back door, had something to eat and doing this interview. I kind of prefer that though because when you go on stage it hits you like a massive wave.”

"I like to try and think that I’ll be cool, calm and collected but adrenaline just changes me. I don’t know if on stage it’s a different person or the real me – I think that’s what happens, where I’m not trying to be cool as I’m well aware that’s hundreds of thousands of people’s wildest dream to get to do that so every time I get to do that I just give it everything I go for it.”

As both Glaswegian artists performed on Saturday night, the crowd went wild.

"Glasgow, we’ve missed you”, shouted Sam McTrusty.

