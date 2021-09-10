Up to 50,000 people a day are expected to attend the festival which is taking place at Glasgow Green from September 10-12, with performers including Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, Amy Macdonald and The Chemical Brothers.

However, Scottish indie band The Snuts have cancelled their gig after one band member and a crew member tested positive for Covid-19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festival goers have been arriving at the site at Glasgow Green under overcast skies since gates opened at 11am on Friday, some wearing face masks and many draped in Saltire flags.

Courteeners, Sam Fender, Blossoms and Inhaler are among the bands performing on Friday.

To gain access to the site, everyone who attends TRNSMT must provide proof of a negative NHS Covid-19 lateral flow test (LFT), which must be taken no more than 48 hours before they arrive.

Ticket holders will be refused entry without proof of a negative LFT, and those attending on multiple days must take a second test 48 hours after the first one.

The Snuts took to social media to share the news they could not attend on Friday, tweeting: “We are beyond devastated to let you know that we are unable to perform at TRNSMT festival today.

Revellers arrive at TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow.

“A band member and one of our crew have both tested positive for Covid.

“We put so much work into what was going to be the biggest show of our lives and we were so excited to share it with you.”

Other bands on the line-up include Twin Atlantic, Primal Scream and Keane.

Revellers arrive at TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow.

TRNSMT is asking fans to avoid sharing cars with people outside of their household and to wear masks if travelling on public transport.

It also recommends that face coverings are worn in any queues on entry, as well as at toilets or bar areas.

The festival is operating as a completely cashless site for the first time, with all vendors accepting contactless payments.

Geoff Ellis, festival director of TRNSMT, said previously: “It’s impossible to completely eliminate the risk of Covid, but we’re doing our best to reduce it as much as possible.”

Revellers arrive at TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.