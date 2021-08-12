The details of the entry policies were released on Thursday following discussions between the Scottish Government, Glasgow City Council and TRNSMT.

The three-day music festival will take place at Glasgow Green from September 10 to September 12 with headliners Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers.

Fans attending multiple days across the festival weekend, will be required to take a second test 48 hours after the first one.

For example, if you take a test on Friday morning, you must take another one on Sunday morning in order to re-enter the festival.

Organisers are also asking attendees to order or collect their lateral flow tests, which are free of charge, as soon as possible.

Anyone who is unable to present proof of a negative result will be denied admittance.

Geoff Ellis, Festival Director said: “We’ve got an amazing line-up and can’t wait to be back on Glasgow Green, welcoming up to 50,000 fans per day for what is set to be an amazing weekend.“This year, anyone attending must play their part and present proof of a negative lateral flow test, taken within 48 hours of arrival at the event.

"The tests are completely free of charge and really easy to do, showing a result within 30 minutes which can be instantly uploaded to receive a confirmation text message or email.

"But I would urge fans to order them as soon as possible and visit the TRNSMT website if they have any queries.”

