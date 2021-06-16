Wildlife enthusiast Mark Deans, 34, loves to watch marine life at Greyhope Bay, Aberdeen and was fortunate enough to capture the incredible sight of the small pod at play.
The dad-of-two finds watching the sea creatures helps him detach from the stresses of everyday life.
The prison custody officer, from Aberdeen, started taking photos in November and hopes to be able to do it for a living.
Mark said: "I'm always out at that part of the harbour.
"There are four or five pods of dolphins in the bay.
"The three dolphins were there around 6.30pm, it was really misty and they were following a tugboat.
"The water stirs up the fish and they started jumping.
"They were jumping in every direction.
"I love watching them - it gets you out of the madness of daily life and the stress of everything going on."