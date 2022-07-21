Tributes to teenage girl who died after getting into difficulties in Scottish river

Nieve McIsaac died on Tuesday

Nieve McIsaac got into difficulty in the River Teith near Carse of Lecropt Road, Bridge of Allan, on Tuesday at about 5.50pm.

She was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow by air ambulance, where she was pronounced dead on Saturday.

Her family has released the following statement: “Nieve was a clever, funny, and beautiful young girl.

“She was a much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece, and we have been left devastated by her death.

“We wish to ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

Officers said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.