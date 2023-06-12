Tributes paid to former Central Buchan councillor

Tributes have been paid to former SNP councillor for Central Buchan Sandy Stronach, who died on Tuesday.

Sandy was elected to Aberdeenshire Council in 2007 and served one term before stepping-down at the 2012 election.

He had previously served on the old Aberdeen County Council for Dyce and stood for the UK Parliament in Aberdeen South three times in the 1970s,

He also stood for the Scottish Parliament in Gordon in 1999.

A leading figure in North-east culture, Sandy was “widely recognised as the key organisational player, activist and enthusiast in relation to the Doric Festival, which is held in Strichen each year, while he also instigated the Doric Festival Writing Competition.

He was an advocate for the dialect and felt that young folk were the key to its future and encouraged the next generation through popular north-east Scots poetry and essay writing competitions across the region.

Commenting on his passing, former Banff and Buchan MP Eilidh Whiteford said: “Sandy was one of a kind.

"He was passionate about Scotland’s potential, and he made a huge contribution to the cultural life of the North-east. My thoughts are with his family.”

Meanwhile, former Central Buchan SNP councillor Jim Ingram, who succeeded Sandy in 2012 and retired at last year’s election said: “It’s so sad to lose another long-standing friend and fellow home rule activist.

"Sandy was not only interested in politics but also in promoting the culture and heritage of the North-east, particularly Doric, traditional music and poetry.

“Sandy has left me with a lot of happy memories, and I send sincere condolences to all his family.”

Convener of East Aberdeenshire Constituency Association SNP Stephen Smith added: “I served alongside Sandy on the Buchan Area Committee when we were both elected to Aberdeenshire Council in 2007.

"He brought a very down-to-earth approach to council business and never missed an opportunity to promote the North-east language or culture.