Born in Uig on the Isle of Skye, MacNeacail, also known as Aonghas Dubh or Black Angus, played a pivotal role in preserving Gaelic poetry for future generations. He devoted much of his life to bringing Gaelic back to the global stage, hosting poetry readings at major literary festivals around the world.
MacNeacail won the prestigious Scottish Writer of the Year Stakis Prize with his third collection, Oideachadh Ceart (A Proper Schooling and other poems), in 1997 – with much of his work translated into several different languages such as Irish, German, Italian, French, Hebrew, Finnish and Serbo-Croatian.
At Glasgow University he joined Philip Hobsbaum's writing group, which included the likes of Alasdair Gray, James Kelman, Liz Lochhead and Tom Leonard. Throughout his career, MacNeacail ran writers’ workshops for pupils in schools, colleges and universities in a bid to inspire love for Gaelic in future generations.
He received three Scottish Arts Council writers’ bursaries, and was awarded a Society of Authors Travelling Scholarship in 2003.
Tributes have poured in for the poet following his death.
Playwright David Greig wrote: “Sad to hear of the passing of Aonghas ‘Dubh’ MacNeacail, great Scottish poet, loved bard of the Gàidhealtachd, splendid life force and promoter of the literature and lore of this country. Love to Gerda and his family and all those who loved him. Rest in poetry, Black Angus.”
Author and journalist Lesley Riddoch posted: “Just heard that Aonghas ‘Dubh’ MacNeacail – poet, writer and life companion – died peacefully yesterday. Aonghas was modest, fun and unexpectedly impish for a serious man. He saw Scotland vividly and loved this crazy place. Those gifts of poetry remain.”
Scottish Poetry Libraries (SPL) posted on Twitter: “With great sadness, we hear of the passing of the great Gaelic poet Aonghas Dubh MacNeacail.
“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Gerda and the family. As a founder of the SPL, and a bright light on Scotland’s poetry scene for decades, he’ll be hugely missed. RIP.”