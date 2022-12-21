Tributes have been paid to the internationally proclaimed and award-winning Gaelic poet Aonghas MacNeacail following his death at the age of 80.

Born in Uig on the Isle of Skye, MacNeacail, also known as Aonghas Dubh or Black Angus, played a pivotal role in preserving Gaelic poetry for future generations. He devoted much of his life to bringing Gaelic back to the global stage, hosting poetry readings at major literary festivals around the world.

MacNeacail won the prestigious Scottish Writer of the Year Stakis Prize with his third collection, Oideachadh Ceart (A Proper Schooling and other poems), in 1997 – with much of his work translated into several different languages ​​such as Irish, German, Italian, French, Hebrew, Finnish and Serbo-Croatian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Glasgow University he joined Philip Hobsbaum's writing group, which included the likes of Alasdair Gray, James Kelman, Liz Lochhead and Tom Leonard. Throughout his career, MacNeacail ran writers’ workshops for pupils in schools, colleges and universities in a bid to inspire love for Gaelic in future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He received three Scottish Arts Council writers’ bursaries, and was awarded a Society of Authors Travelling Scholarship in 2003.

Tributes have poured in for the poet following his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playwright David Greig wrote: “Sad to hear of the passing of Aonghas ‘Dubh’ MacNeacail, great Scottish poet, loved bard of the Gàidhealtachd, splendid life force and promoter of the literature and lore of this country. Love to Gerda and his family and all those who loved him. Rest in poetry, Black Angus.”

Author and journalist Lesley Riddoch posted: “Just heard that Aonghas ‘Dubh’ MacNeacail – poet, writer and life companion – died peacefully yesterday. Aonghas was modest, fun and unexpectedly impish for a serious man. He saw Scotland vividly and loved this crazy place. Those gifts of poetry remain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poet Angus Dubh MacNicholas has died at the age of 80.

Scottish Poetry Libraries (SPL) posted on Twitter: “With great sadness, we hear of the passing of the great Gaelic poet Aonghas Dubh MacNeacail.

Advertisement Hide Ad