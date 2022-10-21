Jim Towers passed away last Monday.

Jim Towers was elected to the former Grampian Regional Council in 1990, gaining the Ugie, Cruden and Boddam Division from the Conservatives and re-elected again in 1994. When the authority was abolished in local government re-organisation, he was elected to Aberdeenshire Council for the Cruden-Boddam ward in 1995 and the redrawn Cruden Ward in 1999 until he retired in 2007.

Former MSP for Banffshire & Buchan Coast Stewart Stevenson said: “A retired lecturer, Jim was a well-respected and much-liked local councillor. Unsurprisingly given his background, Jim quickly established himself as a radical thinker on education issues during his time on the council.

“He was very much committed to the job of representing the people of his Ward and did so with relish and enthusiasm. My condolences go to his family at this time.”

Peterhead South & Cruden SNP councillor Stephen Smith said: “I worked on Jim’s successful election campaign back in 1990 where he was part of the new intake of SNP councillors following the collapse of the Conservative vote locally.

“Jim’s health wasn’t the best in recent years and he spent a lot of time living with his son and his family abroad, but his role in helping build support for the Scottish National Party in Buchan was vital to its success and he will be greatly missed.”