Trees on the move at Braemar

If you are driving between Braemar and Glenshee in the next few weeks, you might be surprised by the sight of 330 huge, uprooted trees laid out beside the A93.

The trees were blown down during storms over the last year and will now be put to good use.

Thanks to Forest and Land Scotland and Invercauld Estate, some of these trees will be recycled to use in a large-scale river restoration project in Glen Clunie.

Bundles of trees, complete with their impressive root plates, will be installed in the river channel to recreate natural structures to benefit wildlife.

Trees en route to Clunie

Edwin Third, operations manager of the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board said: “It’s exciting to see some of the terrible damage of the recent storms turned to good for the benefit of our rivers. Through this project, we are helping natural processes to return to the river system. Before the historic loss of woodland in our upland glens, trees would have naturally fallen into the water along the riverbanks.

“The trees will be firmly anchored in position and as the water flows around them, the riverbed changes and soon produces ideal spawning habitat for salmon and trout. The logs create shelter and provide cool refuges for both young and adult fish during hot summer spells. The root plates catch debris and attract invertebrates, which in turn feed young fish, birds, and other wildlife.”