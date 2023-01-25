Tree workshop at Aden Country Park

Environmental Educator Dan Puplett will be delivering a Winter Tree ID workshop in Aden Country Park, Mintlaw

The workshop will be held on Wednesday, February 8, from 12pm to 3pm.

Dan Puplett regularly holds workshops in Aden Country Park and in the past has delivered a bird song identification session, a tracking workshop, and a foraging workshop. These workshops were very well received by those who attended with participants learning about the nature that surrounded them.

The workshop will last for three hours and will allow participants to learn how to identify a range of trees in winter and get a deeper glimpse into the fascinating lives of these huge woody plants and the wildlife they support.

The event will be held at Aden Country Park.

Dan Puplett said: “Trees are such an important part of many of our landscapes. Getting to know them better can be great fun and really helps us to see how much life they support, including our own. Paying close attention to the fine identification details also encourages us to slow down and use all our senses.”

Aden Skills Development and Events Officer, Justine Tough added: “We are delighted to welcome Dan Puplett back to Aden. The workshops provide an excellent opportunity to learn about the wildlife and nature within Aden Country Park.”