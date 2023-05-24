Travel experience improved with completion of Stonehaven Wayfinding Project

Passengers arriving at Stonehaven train station will have an easier time finding their way to the town centre, thanks to the completion of new signage and an upgraded bus shelter.

Councillor John Crawley (Chair of Nestrans and chair of Aberdeenshire Council's Infrastructure Services Committee), Councillor Wendy Agnew (chair of the Aberdeenshire Council's Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee)

The Stonehaven Wayfinding project, led by Nestrans and Aberdeenshire Council, has improved the experience for visitors who walk, cycle or take the bus between the station and local attractions.

Identified following ScotRail’s Station Travel Plan, the project sought to improve signage around the station, as well as improving the interchange between bus and train. It expands on the existing work by Stonehaven Town Partnership and Aberdeenshire Council to improve the wayfinding from the beach to the town centre.

The project has been possible thanks to a combination of funding from Nestrans, Aberdeenshire Council and a successful bid securing match-funding of £10,000 from CrossCountry as part of Department for Transport's Customer and Communities Improvement Fund.

New wrought iron art-deco fingerposts, which complement the existing signage in the town, are now in place at Kirkton Road and Arduthie Road. The signage encourages travel to a number of attractions in Stonehaven, many of which are close enough to walk and cycle to. The town centre, sea front and open-air pool are all within a 15–20-minute walk, while a longer scenic walk will take you past Dunnottar cliffs and on to Dunnottar Castle itself.

Passengers will also find onward travel by bus easier thanks to extra signage and an upgraded 'eco' bus shelter on Arduthie Road. The shelter features a large real-time information e-reader as well as a living roof. Often called 'bee bus stops’ or even 'buzz stops', the planted shelter roofs encourage pollinators, supporting biodiversity and improving the local environment. Representatives from Aberdeenshire Council, Nestrans, CrossCountry, and ScotRail met at the station to mark the completion of the project.

Councillor John Crawley, chair of Nestrans and Aberdeenshire Council's Infrastructure Services Committee said: "When arriving at the station, it ought to be easy, to continue your journey, whether that’s with a walk, bike ride, or catching a bus. The new signposts make it clear to visitors how to reach the town centre, attractions, or nearest bus stop. The upgraded bus shelter ensures passengers have all the information they need and a comfortable place to wait before their bus arrives.”

Councillor Wendy Agnew, chair of the council’s Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee, added: “I am delighted to see Aberdeenshire Council supporting this improvement scheme and I think the eye-catching fingerposts will really capture people’s imaginations and will hopefully encourage visitors to the town to take in all the wonderful sights and enjoy some walks in and around Stonehaven.”