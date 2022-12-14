Transport Minister visits Laurencekirk junction

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth has reaffirmed the Scottish Government’s ongoing commitment to deliver the planned improvements at the A90/A937 Laurencekirk junction.

Jenny Gilruth, with Mairi Gougeon MSP, campaigner Jill Fotheringham and Cllr Kevin Stelfox.

During her visit, she met with Jill Fotheringham, who has been campaigning for safety improvements to the junction, local MSP Mairi Gougeon and Councillor Kevin Stelfox.

Ms Gilruth said: “The Scottish Government remains committed to completing the A90/A937 Laurencekirk Junction Improvement as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is vitally important to listen and understand the views and experiences of local people. Visiting Laurencekirk has allowed me the chance to do just that, to meet and hear direct from the local community and local representatives.

“As part of the visit I was able to update local campaigner Jill Fotheringham on the work going on to deliver the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was also pleased to be able to visit the site of the proposed improvements.

“I would like to reassure the people of the north east that Transport Scotland is continuing to work closely with objectors, including Aberdeenshire Council, to resolve objections arising from the statutory consultation period as far as possible, without recourse to a public local inquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Delivery of the scheme itself can only commence if it is approved under the relevant statutory procedures, at which point a timetable for further progress can be set.”

During the statutory consultation period following publication of the draft Orders, Transport Scotland received four objections to the scheme including one from Aberdeenshire Council. At present Transport Scotland continues to work to resolve these outstanding concerns where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes ongoing positive dialogue with the council to resolve access to Oatyhill following their decision to close the Oatyhill bridge to vehicular traffic in July 2020 after the draft Orders were published.

Should Transport Scotland be unsuccessful in resolving all objections a public local inquiry may be required.

Advertisement Hide Ad