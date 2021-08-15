Transport chief suspended amid allegations he drove cloned car

The chief executive of Scotland’s largest regional transport partnership has been suspended amid allegations he drove an illegally cloned car.

By Neil Pooran
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 6:41 pm
Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) says it is conducting an investigation into claims Gordon Maclennan had two VW Passats with identical registration plates.

The Sunday Mail newspaper reported that Mr Maclennan kept one vehicle in a staff car park and another at his holiday home in the Isle of Lewis.

Mr Maclennan has denied any wrongdoing, telling the newspaper its claims were “not true”.

Transport chief suspended amid allegations he drove cloned car

SPT runs the Glasgow Subway as well as subsidised bus services in and around the city.

On Sunday afternoon, a spokeswoman for SPT said: “Mr Maclennan is now suspended while an investigation is carried out.”

The Sunday Mail published a photograph appearing to show Mr Maclennan entering a silver Passat on Lewis.

Another photograph showed a blue Passat with an identical registration plate outside the SPT headquarters in Glasgow.

Scotland
