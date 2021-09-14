Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh confirmed for John Lennon tribute show

Organised by Blurred Vision frontman Sepp Olsey, and singer-songwriter partner Mollie Marriott, the third annual ‘Dear John’ concert will be livestreamed to audiences on October 9 – on what would have been the Beatles legend’s 81st birthday.

The online event, in aid of War Child, will see a host of special guests performing Lennon and Beatles covers, as well as providing “personal messages of peace and love throughout the night”.

Among the other names on the bill are Martin Freeman, Peter Frampton, Matt Lucas, Jack Savoretti and Fearne Cotton.

It follows on from the release earlier this year of the ‘Dear John’ tribute album, which featured Lennon covers by a range of artists and also raised money for War Child.

Speaking about the 2021 ‘Dear John’ concert, Osley said: “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined the success that this humble event conjured in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. It all began with a simple concept of celebrating the legacy that John Lennon left behind.

“A legacy of peace and unity and love on a global scale, and now to be able to perform these timeless songs with so many heroes and contemporaries of the music world, while raising money for this incredible charity at such a crucial time, is something I could never have conceived or believed when I began my tumultuous journey on this planet.”

