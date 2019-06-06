Tragedy as missing Scottish dad Johny Doherty found dead in Ibiza

Missing Scottish tourist Johny Doherty has been found dead.

His body was recovered by police divers this morning after a local spotted him in the sea off cliffs near Cap Martinet in Ibiza, close to the villa where he vanished from early on Monday morning.

Johny’s dad, who had travelled to the island to help in the search, had confirmed it was him

An autopsy will now take place to try to determine the cause of death.

Investigators said there was nothing at this stage pointing to it being suspicious but it would be up to the forensic experts to determine.

His family had reported him missing to authorities in the UK as well as Civil Guard in Ibiza.

A family friend was quoted overnight as saying around ten people had flown from Britain to help find Johny, who was from Rutherglen.

A spokesman for a local emergency services response centre confirmed Civil Guard, local police, firefighters and Civil Protection workers were involved in the search.