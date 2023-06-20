Tourism Business Game Changer programme graduates toast success

Graduates of the Tourism Business Game Changer programme have celebrated completing the latest round of the innovative industry development initiative.

Tourism Business Game Changer graduates. (Picture by Michal Wachucik/Abermedia)

Since its inception in 2018, more than 50 businesses have benefitted from the programme, developed by Opportunity North East, Scottish Enterprise and VisitAberdeenshire.

The programme helps businesses identify target markets, understand consumer needs and supports businesses to tailor services to reflect the experiences that visitors seek. Participants leave with a growth plan for their business.

The latest businesses graduating include Time Exposure Travel, Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, Aberdeen Science Centre, Macduff Marine Aquarium, Leslie Castle, Forest Farm Dairy, Sillyflatt Farm Shop, Twin Peakes Fly Fishing, Darroch Learg Hotel, Boutique Farm Bothies and The Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion.

Chris Foy, CEO, VisitAberdeenshire, said: “The Game Changer programme equips businesses with the practical tools and know-how to take bold steps towards growth.

“The North-east is synonymous with innovation and entrepreneurship and the more tourism businesses that take part in the annual programme only further strengthens the region’s product offering for visitors.”

Lesley Peake, TwinPeakes Fly Fishing, said: “The Game Changer programme has provided us with invaluable knowledge and skills to enable us to review our current business offering .”

Jennifer Craw, chief executive of Opportunity North East, said: “Tourism is a key growth sector in North east Scotland. It draws on spectacular natural environment, world-class adventure tourism assets, premium food and drink, and diverse cultural and historical attractions across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

"Game Changer helps ambitious businesses to focus on providing the unique experiences that visitors seek. The programme is part of continuing ONE action and investment in the sector to strengthen and diversify the economy.”