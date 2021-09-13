Van Aert had the power to come around both Mark Cavendish and Andre Greipel on the seafront in Aberdeen, and with Hayter getting boxed in, the bonus seconds gave the Belgian the overall win by six seconds from the Ineos Greandiers rider.

The Jumbo-Visma rider raised an arm in celebration as he crossed the line before looking back to see where Hayter was - had the Londoner finished second he would have held blue - launching a second celebration when he realised his fourth stage win of the week had earned overall success too.

These pictures show the race as the cyclist travelled through the Borders, East Lothian, Edinburgh then up to Aberdeen.

