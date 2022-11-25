Top accolade for Peterhead care manager

A care manager from Peterhead has been recognised as being one of the best care mangers in Scotland, after winning the highly-coveted ‘Leadership Award’ at a prestigious social care awards ceremony.

Karen Wood, Regional Manager at Community Integrated Care with her Leadership Award at the Care Home Awards.

Karen Wood works for Community Integrated Care, one of Scotland’s biggest social care charities, managing a broad array of care services across Abeerdeen and Aberdeenshire, from Care Homes to Supported Living Services.

She is among a handful of care professionals from across Scotland to have received a top honour at Scottish Care’s annual Care Home Awards. The special event showcases the very best of Scotland’s social care sector, with a focus on work in care home settings.

Winners were announced last Friday at a special awards ceremony at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.

Linsey Gallacher, Community Integrated Care’s Head of Operations for Scotland, said: “We are incredibly proud of Karen for winning the Leadership Award at the Scottish Care Home Awards.

"Karen has played an integral role in shaping our charity’s deregistration programme which promotes security of tenure for the people we support. This, in turn, offers increased independence and greater financial stability, creating opportunities for people to become full and active citizens in their communities. This award recognises her work in keeping the care homes in her area innovative and moving forward.”

She continued: “Karen is a highly respected member of the team and absolutely deserving of this award.

"It’s a testament to her commitment to the social care sector and the incredible work she does on a day-to-day basis to ensure her teams provide the best support possible.”

Karen said: “It was amazing to attend Scottish Care’s Care Home Awards and celebrate so many fantastic colleagues from across our care sector in Scotland.

" I was over the moon and really humbled to win the Leadership Award. Everybody who was shortlisted was so talented and deserving.