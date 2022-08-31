Tom's Cairn: Races for all ages and abilities at Finzean

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expect a vibrant atmosphere including live music and home bakes

A lively fundraiser organised by the Parent Council for Finzean School and Ballogie Nursery, the trail races will start at Birse and Feughside Parish Church, at 2.30pm, with an additional primary kids race starting shortly after.

Entries are open at www.tomscairntrailrace.com. Live music and home bakes are all part of the package!

Race organiser and school parent, Sally Wallis, said: “Entry numbers have grown steadily since our first race in 2016, and we hope to see a great turnout again this year, having been unable to hold the event last year.

The sixth Tom’s Cairn 10k, 5k and primary kids races will be held in Finzean

"Participants of all three races can expect beautiful scenery and a lively community spirit – and with our 5k event we’re pleased to be catering for a larger audience and the growing number of secondary school-aged runners throughout Aberdeenshire and beyond who are not old enough for the 10k race.

“The 10k trail race follows a hilly course, on tracks and woodland trails around Finzean Estate. It’s certainly an event for all abilities though, and we encourage entries from those wishing to walk or jog the route. Entry for the 10k and 5k is £10, or £13 on the day if numbers allow.

"The 10k race is open to those aged 16 and over. There will be some great prizes, as well as free tea and cake for every competitor at the finish.”

The 5k secondary race and primary kids races will set off just after the Tom’s Cairn 10k Trail Race, from a location near the church which will be signposted on the day.