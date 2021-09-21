The Stockbridge venue, on Comely Bank Road, ​was among two Captial gastropubs to make the list alongside The Doric on Market Street.

The Scran and Scallie placed 14th on the top 50 list for the UK compiled by leading travel blog Big 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular bar and restaurant, which currently holds a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand, was described by the website’s panel of judges as “the sort of place where you could get seriously comfortable and not want to move for a couple of hours”.

Tom Kitchin's Scran and Scallie in Stockbridge ranked among the best places to eat and drink across the UK.

It comes after Kitchin suspended two members of staff following allegations of “unacceptable behaviour” over the summer.

In June, former workers made allegations of bullying, violence and sexual assault in his restaurants.

One alleged a chef burned a woman's arm with a hot tray from an oven, while another claimed staff were repeatedly punched if they were not fast enough.

Kitchin Group said the claims would be “fully and independently” investigated.

As well as the Scran and Scallie, Kitchin and his wife Michaela run The Kitchin fine dining restaurant in Leith, Southside Scran bistro in Bruntsfield, all Edinburgh, and The Bonnie Badger hotel with pub, restaurant, rooms and garden in Gullane, East Lothian.

Meanwhile, the Doric Bar and Restaurant, which is believed to be Edinburgh's oldest gastro pub, came in 33rd on the Big 7 list.

Built in the 17th Century and adapted to become a pub in the 18th Century, it was hailed ​by judges for its focus on “local brews and delicious, locally sourced food”.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.