Tokyo Olympics: Opening Ceremony surprise for Scots as national treasure Susan Boyle featured

The West Lothian singer’s version of Wings to Fly, a 1970 Japanese folk song, was played to tens of millions of people watching the Covid-safe ceremony from home.
The cover, which appeared as a special bonus track on Japanese copies of Susan's 2009 debut studio album I Dreamed a Dream, was a welcome surprise for many Scots.
One viewer took to Twitter to express their disbelief: "I never thought I’d see the day when Susan Boyle and Sonic the Hedgehog were on the same bill. #Tokyo2020 "
Another wrote: "Susan Boyle and the Tokyo Olympics are not a pair I would have put together but there we go."
The ceremony began with a series of video montages culminating in a countdown and a brief fireworks display, which was greeted by a smattering of polite applause from the journalists and volunteers in the stadium.