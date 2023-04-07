Tickets going fast for Aden Fantasy Festival

If you’ve ever wanted to immerse yourself in a world of fantasy with dragon-themed stalls, performers and attractions, then you’ll love The Aden Fantasy Festival which is being held in July.

Get ready for live music, sword-fighting, and even a medieval camp where you can experience what it was like to live in a fantasy world!

This festival, which runs from 10am to 4pm. is perfect for the whole family, with plenty of games and activities for all ages. And if you're feeling hungry, don't worry - there will be delicious food and drink fit for royalty.

The festival will be held in the park on July 9, but tickets are selling quickly with less than 200 left for this spectacular event.

So make sure you grab yours now and enjoy a day of fantasy fun that you won’t forget any tie soon!

Meanwhile, here’s your chance to become a wildlife detective with tracker Dan Pulpett on April 12.

Tickets are priced at £5 and the fun starts at 10am.

During this family event you will look for as many clues as we can, including tracks, hairs, skulls, poo, dens and more.

Let’s see how much you can find out as you track the amazing animals at Aden.

Dan Puplett is a naturalist and certified wildlife tracker. He is the author of the FSC Guide to British Bird Tracks and Signs chart, and is the founder of Dan Puplett Nature Awareness.

The workshop will be perfect for children who are keen to learn more about the nature at Aden Country Park.