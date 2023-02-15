Thousands of animals helped across Aberdeen City and Shire by SSPCA amid cost-of-living crisis

The Scottish SPCA responded to reports of 8,606 animals in need across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire last year.

Pet Aid is now available in 35 places nationwide.

The charity’s local rescue centre found forever homes for 571 pets.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity has released new figures highlighting its work in 2022, describing the year as one of the most challenging in its 183-year history.

Citing the cost-of-living crisis, ability to pay vet bills and the low-welfare pet trade as key drivers of animal welfare issues in Scotland, the charity has been stretched to its limit.

The National Wildlife Rescue Centre treated 4,908 wild animals, 74% of which were successfully released back to the wild, including hedgehogs.

The charity’s free animal helpline fielded over a quarter of a million calls (252,265). Over 4,000 people who called the helpline were to give up their pet, more than three times as many as in 2021. The majority cited financial issues including vet bills as their main issue.

In response to the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on people and pets, the Scottish SPCA pioneered Pet Aid in August 2022. The service, which works with local foodbanks and community projects across Scotland, is now available in 35 places nationwide. It provides vital pet supplies to people when they need them most.

The charity’s inspectors worked directly with pet owners too, providing support to hundreds of people in their own home.

Scottish SPCA chief executive Kirsteen Campbell said: “Through our animal helpline and inspectors, the Scottish SPCA has a unique insight into the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on people and their pets. Last year we saw first-hand how people were having to choose between feeding themselves or their animal, or making the heart-breaking decision to give their pet up.

“Prevention is in our name and Pet Aid allows us to prevent suffering by not only providing food and supplies to those who need it, instead of picking up the pieces after things have gone wrong.

The best thing for animal welfare is to keep a human and a pet together, and that’s what our overriding ambition is through this crisis.”

Despite the challenging climate, the Scottish SPCA continued their vital work in every community across Scotland.

Animal rescue officers and inspectors responded to 86,078 reports of animals in need – over 235 per day. This included assisting over 13,000 dogs, almost 8,000 cats and over 3,000 hedgehogs.

The charity’s animal rescue and rehoming centres rehomed 3,434 animals. They continued to offer support to individual farmers and the wider sector in 2022, assisting 2,282 farmed animals throughout the year.

Kirsteen said: “We piloted a fostering service in summer 2022, and we will be expanding this throughout 2023 to get animals in to the right environment quickly, and maximise use of the free space we have to get animals who really need help into our care. This service is in the spirit of doing the best we possibly can for animals as we navigate the current economic and societal challenges.”

The Scottish SPCA spearheads efforts to tackle organised crime in animal welfare in Scotland. During 2022, the charity launched 124 investigations into the puppy trade, 52 investigations into the illegal ear cropping of dogs and 72 probes into animal fighting and badger baiting.

Kirsteen said: “Sadly, there are those out there who can and do exploit animals for their own gain. Our Special Investigations Unit is at the forefront of the fight against these people, and has ensured a number of them face justice through unparalleled case work.

“We’ll continue to educate all and demand policy change until we eradicate such practices.”