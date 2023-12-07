Thistle Seafoods looks to the future thanks to longstanding partnership with Aldi

One of Scotland’s largest family-owned manufacturers of quality seafood products is marking 20 years of partnership with Aldi.

The fifth-generation family business was established in 1947 in Boddam and has grown from strength to strength in recent years – a success owners credit to their long-standing relationship with Aldi and as a result of their innovative product offering.

Thistle Seafoods started out supplying Scottish Aldi stores with just two products in 2003.

Today, their expanded product offering is available in every UK Aldi store with 39 different products including fresh Melt in the Middle Fishcakes, frozen Breaded and Battered Fish, and speciality lines for the festive season including Salmon Wellingtons and Luxury Fish Pies.

Stephen Main, Commercial Director and Ryan Scatterty, CEO. with the Aldi team.

Headquartered in Peterhead, Thistle acquired a second site in 2022 in Uddingston as part of its strategy to develop a ‘sea-to-plate’ seafood processing business.

Spanning 100,000 sq. ft., the Uddingston site complements the processing facilities in Peterhead, allowing the organisation to better serve its Scottish customers and expand its product offering to capitalise on its fast-growing market exports.

Thistle Seafoods MD, Ryan Scatterty, said: “We’ve had a number of firsts since we started supplying Aldi back in June 2003.

"The most notable was the launch of our fresh fishcakes and coated fish in 2012, which opened up a whole new audience of customers to try our quality seafood products, with the fishcakes going on to become our most popular product at Aldi.

“We can say for certain that we would not be where we are today without Aldi’s support and encouragement.

"The relationship we’ve built over the last 20 years has allowed us to plan for the future, giving us the confidence and justification to invest in new equipment and facilities.

“As we mark 20 years with Aldi, we’re excited to continue our partnership in Scotland and beyond.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland, said: “Aldi is committed to supporting local suppliers who bring quality produce to our shelves.