This Morning: Phillip Schofield denies 'toxicity' at ITV programme and says 'same handful' had a 'grudge' against him

Phillip Schofield has said there is “no toxicity” at This Morning and added that “it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice”.

In a post on Instagram, Schofield wrote: “Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this. I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This morning IS the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield this_morning_001.jpg

"You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like. But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it IS a family of wonderful, talented, kind and hardworking people.”

The former This Morning Host spoke out after the programme’s ex-regular guest Dr Ranj Singh hit out at the show’s “toxic” culture following Schofield’s admission of an affair with a younger ITV colleague.

Schofield, 61, resigned from the broadcaster on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.

Dr Ranj, who used to be the show’s resident doctor, said he raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” two years ago when he worked there and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.

His statement – posted on Twitter and Instagram – comes as This Morning returned on Monday with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary hosting.

Dr Ranj said: “I was on the show for ten years and I genuinely loved and valued working there. However, over time, I grew increasingly worried about how things were behind-the-scenes and how people, including myself, were being treated.